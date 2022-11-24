UNHCR Europe situations: Data and trends - Arrivals and displaced populations (September 2022)

The international armed conflict in Ukraine triggered a severe increase in humanitarian needs, as well mass internal displacement, and refugee outflow. As of 30 September 2022, 7,538,397 refugees from Ukraine were recorded across Europe, while 4,185,350 refugees from Ukraine had registered for temporary protection or similar national protection schemes in Europe. Within Ukraine, some 6.2 million people were internally displaced as of end September.

Based on 4,800 responses from Ukrainian refugees hosted in countries across Europe and beyond, collected between August and September 2022, ‘Lives on Hold: Intentions and Perspectives of Refugees from Ukraine’, provides insights into the challenges refugees are facing, as well as their intentions. With the conflict in Ukraine still tearing millions of families apart, the majority of Ukrainian refugees (81%) intend to return home to reunite with their families, but only 13% plan to do so in the next three months, the survey found. Some 70% of refugees possess higher education qualifications, and two-thirds were previously working in Ukraine. Refugees are eager to reenter the labour market, which would lessen their reliance on welfare, but currently, less than one-third are employed or self-employed.