UNHCR Europe situations: Data and trends - Arrivals and displaced populations (September 2021)

ARRIVALS TO EUROPE

In September, some 16,300 refugees and migrants arrived in Europe via the Mediterranean and Canary Islands routes, a 3% increase compared to August, while total arrivals from January to September 2021 (83,922) represent a 41% increase compared to the same period last year. So far in 2021, only 3% of arrivals through the Eastern and Central Mediterranean routes were Afghans (1,660), most of whom arrived in Greece.

Arrivals in Italy in September decreased by 33% compared to August. Out of some 6,900 refugees and migrants who arrived in Italy this month, the majority had departed from Libya and Tunisia (42% and 30%, respectively). In September, arrivals in Italy from Libya decreased by 6% compared to August, while arrivals from Tunisia decreased by 58%. Meanwhile, some 1,800⁶ refugees and migrants who departed from Libya in September were intercepted or rescued by Libyan authorities and disembarked back in Libya, a 56% decrease compared to August. According to available data, most people departing from Libya so far this year were from Bangladesh, Egypt and Eritrea, while people arriving in Italy from Tunisia originated mainly from Tunisia, Côte d'Ivoire and Guinea.

Of the 8,500 refugees and migrants who arrived in Spain in September, 53% arrived through the Western Mediterranean route. Arrivals in the Canary Islands in September (3,994) increased by 126% compared to August, in line with seasonal trends, as weather conditions are usually more favourable from September through November. Overall, the number of arrivals in Spain from January to September 2021 through both routes was 50% higher than in the same period last year.

Some 700 refugees and migrants arrived in Greece this month, a 43% decrease compared to August. The overall number of arrivals in Greece between January and September 2021 was 51% lower compared to the same period last year, as allegations of pushbacks at land and sea borders continued. Turkish authorities reported rescuing or intercepting some 3,700 refugees and migrants at sea in September, a 1% increase compared to August.