UNHCR Europe situations: Data and trends - Arrivals and displaced populations (October 2021)

ARRIVALS TO EUROPE

In October, some 14,400 refugees and migrants arrived in Europe via the Mediterranean and Canary Islands routes, a 13% decrease compared to September, while overall arrivals from January through October 2021 (98,600) represent a 36% increase compared to the same period last year.

Arrivals in Italy in October remained stable (+3%) compared to September. Out of some 7,100 refugees and migrants who arrived in Italy this month, 38% had departed from Libya, 34% from Turkey and 23% from Tunisia. In October, arrivals in Italy from Turkey increased by 44%, while arrivals from Libya decreased by 6% compared to September. Meanwhile, some 2,1006 refugees and migrants who departed from Libya in October were intercepted or rescued by Libyan authorities and disembarked back in Libya, a 15% increase compared to September. According to available data, most people departing from Libya so far this year were from Sudan, Bangladesh and Mali, while people arriving in Italy from Turkey originated mainly from the Islamic Republic of Iran, Iraq and Afghanistan.

Of the 5,700 refugees and migrants who arrived in Spain in October (a 32% decrease of compared to last month), 63% arrived in the Canary Islands. Arrivals in the Canary Islands in October (3,621) decreased by 9% compared to September. Overall, the number of arrivals in Spain from January to October 2021 through the Western Mediterranean and Canary Islands routes was 12% higher than in the same period last year.

Some 950 refugees and migrants arrived in Greece this month, 43% more than in September and 35% more than the monthly average (705) from January to September 2021. The overall number of arrivals in Greece from January through October 2021 was nearly 50% lower than in the same period last year, as allegations of pushbacks at land and sea borders continued. Turkish authorities reported rescuing or intercepting some 2,700 refugees and migrants at sea in October, a 27% decrease compared to September. In addition, a higher number of refugees and migrants arrived by sea in Cyprus in September (477) and October this year (449) as compared to the monthly average of 190 arrivals reported from January to August.

i For more information, please visit https://data2.unhcr.org/en/situations/mediterranean