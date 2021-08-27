UNHCR Europe situations: Data and trends - Arrivals and displaced populations (July 2021)

ARRIVALS TO EUROPE

In line with seasonal trends, some 12,900 refugees and migrants arrived in Europe via the Mediterranean and Canary Islands routes in July, a 30% increase compared to June. Of these, some 8,600 arrived in Italy, a 47% increase compared to June. While arrivals to Spain through the Western Mediterranean and Canary Islands Routes slightly increased in July 2021 compared to June (17% increase), arrivals to Greece slightly decreased (13%).

Out of some 8,600 refugees and migrants who arrived in Italy in July, 59% had departed from Tunisia and 27% from Libya. The number of arrivals in Italy from Libya in July declined by 23% compared to June. Moreover, some 4,000⁶ refugees and migrants who departed from Libya in July were intercepted or rescued by Libyan authorities and disembarked back in Libya, 11% less than in June.

According to available data, most people departing from Libya so far this year were from Bangladesh, Egypt and Eritrea. People arriving in Italy from Tunisia this year originated mainly from Tunisia, Côte d'Ivoire and Guinea.

Out of the 3,000⁷ refugees and migrants who arrived in Spain in July, 81% arrived through the Western Mediterranean route. Arrivals in the Canary Islands in July decreased by nearly 56% compared to June. Overall, the number of arrivals in Spain between January and July 2021 through both routes was 49% higher than in the same period last year.

Over 500 refugees and migrants arrived in Greece this month, a 13% decrease compared to June. However, total arrivals to Greece so far in 2021 have decreased by 60% compared to the same period last year, as allegations of pushbacks at land and sea borders continued. Turkish authorities reported rescuing or intercepting some 1,700 refugees and migrants in July in all seas surrounding Turkey, a slight increase compared to June.

SOUTH EASTERN EUROPE

In July, some 3,000 people arrived in or transited through the subregion as part of mixed movements, on a par with June 2021, but 60% fewer than in July 2020. From January to July 2021, 16,414 people arrived in or transited through the subregion, 42% less than in the same period in 2020. 167 persons submitted an asylum application in July, a 47% increase compared to June (113). The main countries of origin were the Syrian Arab Republic (34%), Morocco (20%), and Algeria (8%). In July, 51% of asylum applications were lodged by children, of which 52% were unaccompanied or separated.

Thirty-two asylum interviews were conducted in July, and nine positive first-instance decisions were issued (seven resulted in refugee status and two in subsidiary protection), while 18 applications were rejected and 257 were closed, as the applicants were no longer present in the country of application.