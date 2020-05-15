UNHCR Europe situations: Data and trends - Arrivals and displaced populations (April 2020)

MEDITERRANEAN

In April, some 1,300 refugees and migrants arrived in Europe via the three Mediterranean routes, which represents a 70% decrease compared to March. Arrivals in the first four months of 2020 have dropped by 3% compared to the same period in 2019. The Central Mediterranean route to Italy and Malta was the primary entry point of the three Mediterranean routes in April. However, most arrivals so far this year have still been in Greece.

In Greece, fewer than 100 people arrived by land and sea routes in April as Covid-19 fears limited movements in the region, and as informal forced returns at borders were reported.

Despite more limited movements along other routes, over 1,000 people departed by sea from Libya in April. As Italy and Malta announced restricted access to their ports for groups rescued after departing from Libya, delays in conducting rescues were observed and a group of 51 people was disembarked in Libya after being rescued in the Maltese Search and Rescue Region. In total, just over 450 refugees and migrants who departed from Libya were disembarked in Italy and Malta in April. Almost 300 others arrived in Italy from other countries, including some 200 nationals of various West African countries who departed from Tunisia, and a group of 32 (half of whom were Syrians) who departed from Albania.

Just over 500 people arrived in Spain by land and sea routes in April, compared to more than 1,200 in March. Arrivals in the Canary Islands continued, and some 1,900 people have arrived by this route so far in 2020, compared to fewer than 300 in the same period in 2019.

Before the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic in Europe, asylum applications in January and February 2020 were up by 16% compared to the same period in 2019. In March, with the implementation of restrictive measures to respond to the COVID-19 outbreak, only 34,737 applications were lodged in the EU+ region, dropping by 43% from February5. UNHCR developed practical recommendations and good practices to address protection concerns in the context of COVID-19 in Europe, building on many good practices developed across the region by States to ensure access to territory for people seeking asylum, adaptations of registration and asylum procedures and modifications to reception capacities.

SOUTH EASTERN EUROPE

At the end of April, there were some 19,000 refugees, asylum-seekers, and other people travelling as part of mixed movements in the region, the majority of whom in Serbia and Kosovo7 (49%), as well as in Bosnia and Herzegovina (47%). Main nationalities reported as present in April are originating from Afghanistan (29%), Pakistan (15%), and Morocco (11%).

Following the de-facto closure of the land borders throughout South-East Europe, the asylum-seeker population dynamics went from being largely transitory to increasingly static, with a growing numbers of beneficiaries recorded in designated reception and asylum centres.

In April, few applications for asylum were recorded in the region compared to previous months: as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic, four countries were reporting closure of first instance of asylum procedures.