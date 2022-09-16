UNHCR Engagement in Situations of Internal Displacement 2019 - 2021

FOREWORD

At the 2016 Executive Committee session, the High Commissioner committed UNHCR to working more systematically across the entire spectrum of forced displacement, including through a more decisive and predictable engagement with internally displaced people. This orientation has been anchored in UNHCR’s Strategic Directions since 2017.

Implicit in this call for change was an assessment that UNHCR was – in some cases – too hesitant or inconsistent in responding to internal displacement. His goal was for UNHCR to develop the same “reflex” to protect, respond and catalyse solutions for internally displaced people as we have for refugees.

Several reforms have been enacted within UNHCR as a result. The revised Policy on UNHCR’s Engagement in Situations of Internal Displacement released in September 2019. Changes to UNHCR procedures followed.

Despite the limitations that the pandemic imposed within months of the launch of the IDP Policy, the results are promising. Significant and lasting progress has been made, although additional efforts continue to be needed as we strive to ensure that our IDP engagement is consistent across operations. Our budget structure and financial processes are being streamlined to facilitate more equitable planning, programming and implementation to address internal displacement; our partnerships including with development actors are steadily expanding to include sustainable approaches to internal displacement.

Ensuring protection in practice means offering concrete support to countries striving to uphold their responsibilities amidst political and security challenges. It also means building responses to new protection challenges and causes of forced displacement, as we are doing with States, civil society and partners as people flee violence.

In most operations, securing protection also means supporting governments in the delivery of services such as registration and documentation, child protection, legal aid, preventing and responding to sexual and gender-based violence, and addressing the concerns of older people, people with disabilities and others with specific needs.

It also often means providing technical support and engaging directly in sectors such as health, shelter, education and livelihoods.

A strong operational presence and direct, regular contact with the communities are critical to our work. Linked to this is our commitment to participation. We are strengthening our accountability mechanisms to ensure a first-hand understanding of the diverse perspectives, priorities, risks, needs, capacities and expectations of the people we serve. We are mindful of the vulnerability associated with age, gender, disability and diversity, and we seek to empower people to participate in decision-making and claim their rights.

We have reinforced and expanded our capacity and expertise in emergency preparedness and response. UNHCR fielded several hundred emergency deployments from 2019 to 2021 and reinforced our policy and procedures to speed resources to the field.

We have also expanded our cooperation with development partners. Development investments must play a central role in addressing displacement and laying the ground for solutions. The principle of universality, enshrined in the 2030 Agenda and its Sustainable Development Goals, provides a powerful platform for the inclusion of internally displaced people in development planning. We are particularly inspired by our ongoing cooperation with the World Bank on IDP response, as well as UNDP through our Joint Global Initiative.

UNHCR prioritizes solutions for internally displaced people from the outset of our engagement and simultaneously seeks to strengthen their resilience, including through their inclusion in local and national systems and services, opening access to economic opportunities, pursuing early engagement by development and financial institutions, and mitigating the risk of protracted displacement.

We urge the further simplification, rationalization and lightening of coordination approaches in internal displacement situations. The system is bound up in complex machinery that drains energy and resources and would benefit from leaner and more effective mechanisms to promote protection at subnational and community levels. Capitals tend to become the effective “centre of gravity” for coordination, with cluster direction determined by actors who are not always present at the point of delivery.

We have worked to increase the versatility of UNHCR’s workforce. We need managers who can adapt seamlessly to different coordination environments and structures. UNHCR’s new inter-agency coordination learning programme, released in 2021, has done well to prepare our staff to work as coordinators in refugee, internal displacement, and other settings. This, coupled with a new E-course for managers in IDP operations, will facilitate both technical and management capabilities among UNHCR staff.

We have also strengthened UNHCR’s role in providing quality data on internal displacement, working in a collaborative and complementary way with our partners. It is only by sharing, combining and “triangulating” data that we can achieve the best, holistic view of internal displacement. This will facilitate better humanitarian programming and allow us to connect with development actors as we work together to identify and deliver solutions-oriented approaches.

Raouf Mazou Assistant High Commissioner for Operations

Gillian Triggs Assistant High Commissioner for Protection