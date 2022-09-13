UNHCR Education Report 2022 - All Inclusive The Campaign for Refugee Education

ABOUT THIS REPORT

The 2022 UNHCR Refugee Education Report tells the stories of some of the more than 10 million refugee children of school age1 under UNHCR’s mandate, including school-aged Venezuelans displaced abroad. It also highlights the aspirations of refugee youth eager to continue learning after secondary level, as well as the hopes and ambitions of teachers in refugee and host communities. It advocates for strong partnerships to break down the barriers to education for millions of refugee children, and calls for a renewed effort to include refugees, including refugee teachers, in national education systems.

Data on refugee enrolments and population numbers is drawn from UNHCR country operations and refers to the 2020-2021 academic year. The report also references the latest available data on enrolment and out-of-school children and youth from the UNESCO Institute for Statistics (UIS).

The increasing complexity of humanitarian emergencies involving forced displacement presents several challenges when it comes to data collection. In addition, commendable progress in the incorporation of refugees in national education systems creates additional challenges, such as a lack of data on student enrolment disaggregated by protection status – an issue that is likely to persist for the foreseeable future.

Where refugees are incorporated into national systems, it is often difficult to keep track of when and where they are accessing education. In other contexts, where some refugees attend camp schools and others public schools, data reported by country operations is only on camp-based populations (and thus not representative of all school-aged refugees).

With such limitations taken into account, the data received gives us a picture – albeit an incomplete one – of the state of education for refugee learners. The message is clear: we are still a long way away from the full participation of refugees in exercising their right to education.