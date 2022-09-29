UNHCR: Critical Funding Needs in the Middle East and North Africa, 29 September 2022

Introduction

Multiple compounded crisis have increased the challenges facing refugees and internally displaced populations across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. The COVID-19 pandemic and its severe socioeconomic impact led to a significant increase in poverty and vulnerable populations’ dependency on humanitarian assistance.

In parallel, the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) MENA operations are currently facing severe funding gaps which are having immediate and devastating effects in countries which have been hosting large number of refugees for several years.

Intercommunal tensions and negative rhetoric towards refugees are increasing due to competition for meagre available resources.

Faced with mounting economic, social and protection pressures, refugee men, women, girls and boy have increasingly resorted to harmful coping mechanisms, such as reducing the number of meals per day, accumulating debt and taking children out of school to send them to work. In an even more worrisome development, UNHCR has noted an increase in sea departures from countries in the MENA region compared to previous years. In Lebanon, the number of people who have departed or attempted to depart by sea increased by 73% in 2022 when compared to the same period in 2021.

This reality is a direct result of the fact that UNHCR partners, including within the Refugee and Resilience Response Plan for the Syria Crisis, the 3RP, are facing reduced funding in 2022.

UNHCR alone has to operate with approximately $180 million less in available funds as compared to the same point last year, and thus needs to prioritize its activities to the most life-saving ones during the final quarter of 2022.

This document provides an overview of the most critical funding gaps in the region and the consequences for vulnerable populations if additional funds are not forthcoming. UNHCR’s activities described here are part of the comprehensive needs presented in the Global Appeal and can be implemented by 2022 year-end if additional funds are to be recorded.