UNHCR COVID-19 Supplementary Appeal

OVERVIEW

In the absence of a vaccine or widely available effective treatment, COVID-19 will continue to have significant implications on people of concern to UNHCR. With the second wave of the pandemic already being felt, border closures are likely to continue to affect access to asylum and territory.

The economic downturn means many people of concern, particularly urban populations, have lost or seen a major reduction in their income and are struggling to meet their basic needs. UNHCR monitoring indicates that 74% of refugees can only meet half or less of their basic needs. With the World Bank predicting the deepest global recession since WWII, these needs will deepen, further compounding vulnerabilities.

There has also been a global spike in gender-based violence among people of concern with increased levels of intimate partner incidents, a heightened risk of violence for women engaging in the sale and exchange of sex, and a higher risk of child marriage and teenage pregnancy. Gender inequalities are deepening: many women and girls are seeing their access to assistance and services limited even further and their unpaid care responsibilities increasing.

And of course, COVID-19 has disrupted education. Before the pandemic, of the 20.4 million refugees under UNHCR’s mandate, about 7.4 million were of school age, of whom some 48% were out of school. The COVID-19 pandemic could cause this number to rise as children fail to return to school, are unable to pass examinations, or drop out due to economic pressures or early marriage and pregnancy.

To respond to these needs, UNHCR is therefore urgently appealing for $455 million.