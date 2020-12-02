UNHCR COVID-19 - Emergency Response in the Americas (March-October 2020)

As a consequence of the coronavirus outbreak in the Americas, the population of concern to UNHCR faced loss of livelihoods, evictions and health risks, due to limited access to national systems and lack of adequate quarantine facilities. Many of them saw no option but to return to their countries in adverse conditions. Amidst the severe economic downturn caused by lengthy confinements, xenophobia and discrimination against refugees, asylum seekers, IDPs or stateless population is on the raise.