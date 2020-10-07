World + 5 more
UNHCR Cash Assistance and COVID-19: Main Findings from Post-Distribution Monitoring
Attachments
This document outlines the main findings from UNHCR’s Post-Distribution Monitoring of cash assistance conducted in 13 countries during the COVID-19 pandemic. It presents results ranging from the use of the cash assistance, changes in expenditures and whether markets were functioning – to cash recipients’ access to basic needs and resorting to negative coping mechanisms. It also summarizes UNHCR’s cash assistance during the pandemic that is complementing the government response.