UNHCR Cash Assistance and COVID-19: Emerging Field Practices

This document is a snapshot of the many innovative field practices emerging in light of COVID-19.

UNHCR preparedness and response to COVID-19 is comprehensive including cash assistance as a quick and efficient means of getting assistance to people fast, empowering families to deal with the crisis and meet their basic needs, mitigating some of the negative socio-economic impacts of COVID-19 on communities. Across the operations, UNHCR is working in partnership with the government above all but also with all other relevant partners to pursue common cash approaches outlined in the UN Principals Common Cash Statement.