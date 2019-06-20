20 Jun 2019

UNHCR calls on Europe to allow SeaWatch passengers ashore

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 20 Jun 2019 View Original

Eight days since they were rescued by the NGO vessel, Sea Watch 3, a group of some 43 people, including three children with no accompanying family, remain stranded at sea and in urgent need of a safe port.

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency is today, on World Refugee Day, urging European States to call forth their principles of humanity and compassion, and to allow the group to disembark. Ten refugees and migrants were previously evacuated to Lampedusa last weekend on medical grounds.

“Europe played an intrinsic role in creating the legal architecture that underpins modern day international refugee law,” said Vincent Cochetel, UNHCR Special Envoy of the Central Mediterranean. “It is time to invoke that proud history of assisting people fleeing war, violence and persecution, and to allow the rescued passengers to come ashore to safety.”

Rescue at sea is a centuries-old tradition and obligation that does not end with pulling people out of the water. A rescue can only be considered complete once the passengers have reached dry land in a safe port. Broader discussions on which States will host the group should be held once their safety is assured.

UNHCR reiterates that no port in Libya can be considered safe at this time, and that no one rescued on the Mediterranean should be returned there.

Renewed efforts are needed to develop a regional approach for dealing with rescue and disembarkation on the Mediterranean. UNHCR, together with IOM, have made concrete proposals for a way forward that would provide clarity and predictability to shipmasters carrying rescued passengers.

Media contacts:

In Geneva: Charlie Yaxley, yaxley@unhcr.org, +41 795 808 702
In Italy, Carlotta Sami, sami@unhcr.org, +39 335 679 4746

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.