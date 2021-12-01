UNHCR and WFP Corporate Approaches: Livelihoods and self-reliance programming in refugee and displacement settings - Part 4

SOCIAL PROTECTION AND BASIC SERVICES DELIVERY

Social Protection can help people address poverty, social exclusion, inequality and food insecurity, and protect the most vulnerable from shocks and stresses throughout their lives. Social protection systems typically include social assistance schemes - predictable and reliable transfers of cash, food or other goods, as well as subsidies and service fee waivers for vulnerable groups.

WFP offers its support to governments to design and deliver large-scale responses focusing on safety nets for food security and nutrition. This enables WFP to contribute to mitigating the worst food security and nutrition impacts of crises and minimize the erosion of gains that countries have made. The organization offers three models:

Technical adviser Service provider, and Complementary actor.

WFP Social Protection and Safety Nets

UNHCR works to ensure that more systematic efforts are undertaken to scale up social protection systems to cover the needs of refugees and host communities. The organization works with donors, bilateral and international agencies, the private sector, local civil society and academic institutions under the leadership of host governments to scale up predictable, inclusive and sustainable social protection measures to equitably meet the needs of host and refugee communities, where appropriate. These efforts contribute to the objectives of the Global Compact on Refugees.

UNHCR Social Protection and the Global Compact on Refugees