UNHCR and WFP Corporate Approaches: Livelihoods and self-reliance programming in refugee and displacement settings - Part 3 on WFP Programming

THREE-PRONGED APPROACH (3PA)

The Three-Pronged Approach (3PA) is a programme tool that aims to strengthen the design, planning and implementation of resilience-building efforts by identifying and bringing together combinations of Safety Nets, Disaster Risk Reduction, Early Warning, and Preparedness programmes - by developing them in partnership, and aligning them to national and local priorities, through governments’ leadership and coordination.

The 3PA is implemented in various settings, including rural, peri-urban, and displacements settings. It has been adjusted to operate in displacement settings, is reflected in WFP’s Resilience Policy and WFP’s Emergency Preparedness Policy, various WFP programmatic guidance manuals (WFP’s Social Protection and Safety Nets Manual, Nutrition Policy,

Gender toolkit, Food Assistance for Assets, etc.), and follows the Accountability to Affected Populations (AAP) principles.

The 3PA can be used for multiple purposes, from supporting government planning and coordination, to informing a variety of WFP and partner programmes – going beyond the initial focus on food assistance for assets programmes. The 3PA contains three consultative programming tools used at three different levels to strengthen the identification and delivery of programmes.