UNHCR and WFP Corporate Approaches: Livelihoods and self-reliance programming in refugee and displacement settings - Part 2 on UNHCR Programming

REFUGEE LIVELIHOODS AND ECONOMIC INCLUSION STRATEGY CONCEPT NOTE (2019-23)

Improving livelihoods through economic inclusion is a key component of achieving protection and solutions outcomes for refugees. Economic inclusion entails access to labor markets, finance, entrepreneurship, and economic opportunities for all, including non-citizens in addition to vulnerable and underserved groups. Economic inclusion contributes to the self-reliance and resilience of refugees, to meet their needs in a safe, sustainable, and dignified manner; avoids aid-dependency; reduces negative coping mechanisms; contributes to host economies; and prepares refugees for their future whether they return home, integrate in their country of asylum or resettle in a third country.