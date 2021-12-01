UNHCR and WFP Corporate Approaches: Livelihoods and self-reliance programming in refugee and displacement settings - Part 1 on Policy Frameworks

KEY DEFINITIONS

DURABLE SOLUTIONS for refugees are:

-Voluntary repatriation to country of origin,

-Local integration in the country of asylum, or

-Resettlement to a third country

SELF-RELIANCE is the ability of an individual, household or community to meet essential needs and to enjoy social and economic rights in a sustainable manner and with dignity.

SELF-RELIANCE IN FOOD SECURITY AND NUTRITION is the ability of refugees to meet their food security and nutrition needs – in part or in whole – on their own in a sustainable manner and with dignity.

RESILIENCE is the ability of a system, community or society exposed to hazards to resist, absorb, accommodate to and recover from the effects of a hazard in a timely and efficient manner, including through the preservation and restoration of its essential basic structures and functions.

LIVELIHOODS comprises the capabilities, assets (including both material and social resources), financial resources and activities required for a means of living.

ECONOMIC INCLUSION entails access to labour markets, finance, entrepreneurship, and economic opportunities for all, including non-citizens and vulnerable and underserved groups.