UNHAS COVID-19 risk mitigation measures

To avoid the spreading of the new coronavirus and to ensure the health of all our passengers and staff members, health screening will be introduced immediately for all passengers for the purpose of flying on WFP aircraft. This may include air terminals and the UNHAS compound. Passengers experiencing or showing symptoms associated with COVID-19 will not be allowed to use UNHAS and can rebook their flight.

All UNHAS personnel have been advised to follow the best practice of physical distancing (minimum of 1 meter). At the entrance of any UNHAS compound or terminal, following the ID check, UNHAS staff will inform of screening reasons and process and ask following questions:

Do you feel sick or have any of the symptoms, including fever, coughing, sore throat, breathing, or been feeling unwell in the past 24 hours? Have you recently travelled to COVID-19 affected countries?

Following the questionnaire, the temperature of a passenger will be taken pointing a non-touch thermometer to the temple of the passenger. If a passenger shows no symptoms, answers negative to the questionnaire and has no temperature, they will be asked to disinfect their hands and proceed to check-in.

If a passenger shows symptoms associated with COVID-19, answers positive to any of the questions, or has fever, they will not be allowed to proceed with check-in. In this case, UNHAS staff will offer the passenger a facemask and ask her/him to keep 1 meter distance from other people. UNHAS will then inform the passenger’s user agency and coordinate further actions.

If the passenger is from a UN Agency, Fund or Programme, UNHAS will contact the UN Medical team. If the passenger is from an NGO or other user organization, they will be informed that they show COVID-19 symptoms and should seek medical assistance. They will further be provided with information material on COVID-19.

People who are presumptive for COVID-19 will not be allowed to use WFP flights.

The Pilot in Command (PIC) has the final authority to accept passengers or cargo on a flight.