UNGA: Political leadership needed to resolve humanitarian crises

(New York) – Peter Maurer, President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), will lead a delegation to the UN General Assembly High Level week, calling on world leaders to show political leadership on humanitarian crises.

"At a time when multilateral diplomacy seems to be failing, world leaders must work harder to minimize people's suffering during and in the wake of war," Peter Maurer said. "The ICRC sees on the ground how humanitarian needs continue unabated, even if the military frontlines have moved on. We urge political leaders this week to broker new solutions to bring conflicts to an end."

ICRC's delegation to the UN General Assembly will also include Yves Daccord, Director General, Robert Mardini, ICRC's Permanent Observer to the United Nations, and Patricia Danzi, Regional Director of Africa Operations.

The ICRC will participate in High-Level panels on Syria, Yemen, Myanmar, and South Sudan, among other key issues, as well as conduct meetings with UN Member states, to ensure they protect civilians in war as a priority.

"ICRC is an apolitical organization but we are affected by political decisions," Mr. Maurer said. "But it is civilians who bear the brunt of political decisions –indiscriminate attacks, through detention or ill-treatment that spark further cycles of violence, or the pain of family separation. We're here to press upon leaders that they can do more to end suffering."

There are practical ways that leaders can do this: