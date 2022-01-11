UNFPA-UNICEF Joint Programme on the Elimination of Female Genital Mutilation: Accelerating Change : Technical Guidance - A Comprehensive Approach to Accelerating the Elimination of Female Genital Mutilation

INTRODUCTION

Female genital mutilation (FGM) is globally recognized as a violation of girls’ and women’s human rights, including their right to health, to be free from violence, to life and physical integrity, to non-discrimination, and to be free from cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment. Eliminating FGM is an aim of the global agenda for achieving Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 5, on gender equality and women and girls’ empowerment, target 5.3 is to eliminate all harmful practices by 2030.

Why this publication?

Since 2008, the UNFPA, the United Nations Population Fund and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) have been jointly leading the largest global programme to accelerate the elimination of FGM by 2030. The Joint Programme on the Elimination of Female Genital Mutilation: Accelerating Change (Joint Programme) partners with key stakeholders in 17 countries to: