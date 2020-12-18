The UNFPA Supplies Partnership 2021-2030: Uniting for Transformative Action in Family Planning and Maternal Health [EN/FR]

Uniting for transformative action in Family Planning & Maternal Health

UNFPA’s flagship thematic fund enters its third phase from January 2021 through 2030 as the sharpened and more strategic UNFPA Supplies Partnership. It represents a new decade of commitment to advancing family planning and maternal health and accelerating progress towards achieving the 2030 Agenda and the Sustainable Development Goals.

The publication outlines the new strategy for the Partnership developed through an 18-month consultative process with UNFPA colleagues and the global community to ensure the programme is fit for purpose to meet the challenges and opportunities of the next decade.