UNFPA Supplies Annual Report 2020

UNFPA Supplies is a multilateral, multi-donor, UNFPA-managed thematic trust fund and one of the world’s largest providers of donated contraceptives. The programme supports countries to strengthen health systems to deliver a wide choice of them to clients. The programme builds on years of experience and innovation to create a more strategic approach to meet the needs of even the hardest-to-reach women and girls for modern contraceptives and life-saving maternal health medicines, while also building more sustainable systems and visibility around the availability of these supplies to the last mile.

Highlights of Key Progress in 2020 is an overview of UNFPA Supplies work around the themes of expanding contraceptive method choice, strengthening supply chains and securing sustainable financing. Measures to overcome the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic in this work are also detailed. As the final report for the second phase of the programme (2013-2020) - key achievements and highlights of the programme over the past 8 years are included.

The second section of the report, Reporting on the Performance Monitoring Framework, is a detailed report of progress against the programme framework, including a scorecard for at-a-glance information and a detailed financial report.