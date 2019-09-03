03 Sep 2019

UNFPA Supplies Annual Report 2018

Report
from United Nations Population Fund
Published on 31 Jul 2019
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Family planning is a right. All women and adolescents girls should have equal access to it and the choices it allows.

UNFPA Supplies is the main global channel for ensuring that every person can choose from a range of quality family planning options. The programme provides over 40 per cent of all contraceptives donated to developing countries and helps strengthen health systems to deliver them.

The programme operates where gaps are greatest, with a particular focus on 46 countries with the highest unmet need for family planning. Commodities provided by the programme reach some of the poorest communities as well as places struck by humanitarian crises. All programme activities advance progress on the landmark Programme of Action agreed at the 1994 International Conference on Population and Development (ICPD) as well as the commitment to universal health care in the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

