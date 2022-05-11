Summary

The UNFPA strategic plan, 2022-2025, reaffirms the relevance of the current strategic direction of UNFPA. It calls for urgent action to achieve universal access to sexual and reproductive health, realize reproductive rights for all, and accelerate the implementation of the Programme of Action of the International Conference on Population and Development (ICPD). With this “call to action”, UNFPA contributes directly to the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, in line with the Decade of Action to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.

The UNFPA strategic plan, 2022-2025, is the second of three consecutive strategic plans leading to 2030. It focuses on critical pathways and the strategies necessary to accelerate the achievement of three transformative results: (a) ending the unmet need for family planning; (b) ending preventable maternal deaths; and (c) ending gender-based violence and harmful practices, including female genital mutilation and child, early and forced marriage. These three transformative results, which UNFPA is committed to achieving, also formed the basis of the current UNFPA strategic plan, 2018-2021, the first of the three strategic plans leading to 2030.

However, the transformative results cannot be achieved at the current rate of progress. The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic negatively affected women’s and girls’ access to sexual and reproductive health and reproductive rights, and, in many cases, reversed much of the progress made in recent decades. The pandemic further stalled progress towards achieving the three transformative results.

In response, the UNFPA strategic plan, 2022-2025, calls upon United Nations Member States, organizations and individuals to “build forward better” while emerging from the pandemic, recover the gains lost, and accelerate progress.

The UNFPA strategic plan, 2022-2025, was developed through an extensive consultative process, building on good practices and lessons learned, including during the COVID-19 response. In elaborating its new strategic plan, UNFPA utilized the best available evidence on how to accelerate progress to achieve the three transformative results.

