UNFPA Humanitarian Thematic Fund 2021 Annual Report

The Humanitarian Thematic Fund (HTF), a co-financing mechanism launched in late 2018, provides UNFPA with flexible, multi-year funding to respond to emergency situations, including greater opportunities to react immediately and to provide for “bridge” funding to ensure continued delivery during gaps of dedicated donor co-financing.

As UNFPA’s most flexible humanitarian funding mechanism, the HTF provides timely, strategic and multi-year funding to support rapid and ongoing humanitarian response, preparedness, and to strengthen the humanitarian-development-peace nexus that links humanitarian response to longer term development initiatives.