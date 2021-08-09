UNFPA Humanitarian Thematic Fund 2020 Annual Report

The Humanitarian Thematic Fund (HTF), a co-financing mechanism, was launched in late 2018 to provide flexible, multi- year funding, including greater opportunities for “bridge” funding while awaiting dedicated donor co-financing for the increasing number of humanitarian crises across the globe. The HTF is designed to provide timely, strategic and multi-year funding for rapid and ongoing response, for preparedness and for strengthening the humanitarian-development nexus. Through an expedited internal grants mechanism, the HTF provides the opportunity for global, regional and country programmes to access funding not being provided through bilateral funding arrangements, thereby expanding the reach and scope of UNFPA’s life-saving humanitarian operations. The HTF is one of UNFPA’s most flexible humanitarian funding mechanisms.