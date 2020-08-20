UNFPA Global COVID-19 Situation Report No. 4 (Reporting Period: 1- 31 July 2020 United Nations Population Fund)

Global Highlights

UNFPA’s overall response to the COVID-19 pandemic centers on the continuity of sexual and reproductive health services (SRH) and gender-based violence (GBV) prevention and response, risk communication and community engagement, and provision of lifesaving supplies including contraceptives, maternal health drugs and supplies, and personal protective equipment (PPE).

UNFPA has reached millions of women and adolescents with services, information and supplies. This includes over 5 million people assisted with integrated services in countries covered in the UN global humanitarian response plan.

While the disruption of SRH services and supplies is indicated in many countries, UNFPA support to maternal and newborn health is continuing globally. This includes efforts to reduce the disruption of access to modern contraceptives.

As the lead agency of the GBV Area of Responsibility under the UNHCR-led Protection Cluster, UNFPA is leading GBV coordination groups in 43 out of the 63 countries covered by the global humanitarian response plan.

GBV service provision in targeted geographic areas is improving. While 16 out of the 40 countries (where data was available as of July) initially saw significant GBV service interruptions, 26 of them have now maintained or expanded GBV services. This is a strong result for UNFPA. Where feasible, women and girls subjected to violence, including those with disabilities, are receiving essential services, and UNFPA is continuing to set up mechanisms to identify and report cases of GBV.