UNFPA COVID-19 Regional Technical Guidance on Older Persons

This regional technical guidance note was developed for the UNFPA Asia-Pacific Regional Office (APRO) and Asia-Pacific Country Offices to provide guidance on older persons, health workers, and caregivers in the contexts of COVID-19 to effectively support each member state and work with other partners in preparing for and responding to the COVID-19 epidemic.

The guidance was informed by the UNFPA Interim Technical Brief on COVID-19 Preparedness and Response, UNFPA APRO Guidance Document on COVID-19, as well as experience in China, Japan, United States, and Iran.

For the latest evidence, please check the World Health Organization COVID-19 site.