UNFPA Asia-Pacific Highlights 2019

IN 2019

600 midwives were trained in 8 countries

US$17,058,583 was disbursed by UNFPA for contraceptives supplies in the Asia Pacific region

25 countries advanced comprehensive sexuality and/or life-skills education

200,594 unintended pregnancies were averted

10 countries developed policies, laws and regulations to prevent and address gender-based violence

10 countries strengthened their midwifery curriculum according to international standards

14 countries integrated life-saving essential sexual and reproductive health services into their emergency preparedness and response

7 countries produced prevalence data on violence against women

5 countries developed policies to address population ageing

24 countries prepared to conduct their population census in 2020 or 2021

4 countries undertook South-South and Triangular Cooperation initiatives to exchange expertise between developing countries

5 countries tracked the procurement and distribution of contraceptives