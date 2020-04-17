World
UNFPA Asia-Pacific Highlights 2019
IN 2019
600 midwives were trained in 8 countries
US$17,058,583 was disbursed by UNFPA for contraceptives supplies in the Asia Pacific region
25 countries advanced comprehensive sexuality and/or life-skills education
200,594 unintended pregnancies were averted
10 countries developed policies, laws and regulations to prevent and address gender-based violence
10 countries strengthened their midwifery curriculum according to international standards
14 countries integrated life-saving essential sexual and reproductive health services into their emergency preparedness and response
7 countries produced prevalence data on violence against women
5 countries developed policies to address population ageing
24 countries prepared to conduct their population census in 2020 or 2021
4 countries undertook South-South and Triangular Cooperation initiatives to exchange expertise between developing countries
5 countries tracked the procurement and distribution of contraceptives