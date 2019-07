In 2018, our regional and country programmes in Asia-Pacific continued to accelerate the ICPD Programme of Action which in turn contributes to the 2030 Agenda and its Sustainable Development Goals. But there is still much work to be done - still yet unfinished business in achieving ICPD, without which, quite simply, we will not achieve the SDGs. This publication gives a glimpse into the life-saving and important work we accomplished in 2018.