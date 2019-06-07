UNFPA Annual Report 2018 - One Vision, Three Zeros

Accelerating the promise of Cairo

Women have a right to make their own decisions about whether, when or how often to become pregnant.

That right was reaffirmed in 1994 in Cairo at the landmark International Conference on Population and Development (ICPD), where 179 governments also agreed that sexual and reproductive health is the foundation for economic and social development.

I remember being in Cairo for that conference.

I remember the excitement, the sense of purpose and of being witness to something truly extraordinary— countries from all regions of the world committing to enabling people to make informed choices about their sexual and reproductive health as a matter of fundamental human rights and as a foundation for individual and collective well-being.

The ICPD’s Programme of Action promoted a vision of integrated development that foreshadowed the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and emphasized the same principles that underpin today’s Sustainable Development Goals: non-discrimination and universality; the centrality of health, education and women’s empowerment to sustainable development; and the collective need to ensure environmental sustainability.

Since 1994, governments, activists, civil society organizations and institutions such as UNFPA have rallied behind the Programme of Action and pledged to tear down barriers that have stood between women and girls and their rights and choices. Despite the remarkable gains made since 1994, we still have a long way to go before we can claim to have lived up to the promises we made in Cairo. Too many women and girls are not yet enjoying their rights.

This is what the world would look like if it had realized the vision of Cairo:

The more than 800 women who die every day in pregnancy or giving birth would survive.

The 214 million women who want to prevent pregnancy would have access to modern contraception.

The one in three women who are subjected to physical or sexual violence in their lifetime would live in safety, with respect and dignity. The 200 million girls and women who have been subjected to female genital mutilation would never have been harmed, and the 33,000 girls who are forced to marry every day would be deciding for themselves as adults whether or when to enter into a relationship.

In 2018, we at UNFPA set in motion a strategic effort, based on quality data, to achieve three zeros by 2030: zero unmet need for contraception; zero preventable maternal deaths; and zero gender-based violence and harmful practices, such as child marriage and female genital mutilation.

Our ambition looks towards 2030 because that is when the Sustainable Development Goals are to be achieved.

Success towards these goals depends on success in empowering all women and girls to enjoy their rights and to have real choices in all aspects of their lives.

We began reorienting our programmes around the world in 2018, in keeping with the focus on making contraception accessible to women and young people, enabling women to have healthy pregnancies and safe births, and protecting women and girls from harm.

Because these efforts must be based on quality data, we also strengthened our capacities for data analysis and dissemination to help governments formulate policies that close gaps in services, particularly for those who have been left behind. This report shows the impact our programmes have had on the lives of women and girls in 155 countries and territories in 2018.

UNFPA cannot, however, achieve these three zeros on our own. Governments, civil society, and individuals must all be part of the movement. They will have an opportunity to join the next leg of the journey towards rights and choices for all at the Nairobi Summit on ICPD25 in Kenya in November of this year. The Governments of Kenya and Denmark, co-conveners together with UNFPA, will call on all donors, all countries, all civil society organizations, all community and youth leaders, all parliamentarians, all international financial institutions and the private sector to recommit to the principles and objectives of the Programme of Action—to make our three zeros everyone’s three zeros, and to complete the unfinished business of Cairo.

Universality is a guiding principle of the ICPD Programme of Action: everyone has a right to sexual and reproductive health, regardless of where they live, their income level or their circumstances—even if they are displaced by conflict or disaster. Last year, UNFPA and its partners reached an estimated 18 million people in over 55 countries with humanitarian assistance. This included the implementation and coordination of the minimum initial service package for reproductive health to ensure that women and girls affected by humanitarian crisis have their needs addressed in line with humanitarian and human rights principles and priorities.

UNFPA continued to strengthen our capacity to respond quickly in emergencies. We established a Humanitarian Response Office and will aim to have it fully staffed in mid-2019. We also established a new Humanitarian Action Thematic Fund to streamline donor support for our life-saving programmes.

UNFPA in 2018 continued to prioritize innovation to create and scale up data-driven, sustainable, open solutions to bring about transformative change for women, adolescents and youth. For example, we launched a Population Data Platform, which allows planners to identify and map where needs are greatest and where interventions need to focus to reach those furthest behind. By allowing for combining different sources of data, such as census and surveys, the Population Data Platform can help highlight, for example, which districts in a country have the highest rates of child marriage, or where demand for contraceptives outstrips supply.

Innovation is also contributing to UNFPA efforts to renew itself and to strengthen our relationships with United Nations partner agencies so that we all deliver more and deliver better for women and girls in developing countries. In support of reform of the United Nations development system and to best equip UNFPA to deliver on its strategic plan, we made strides in our comprehensive change process. This will ensure that we have the organizational culture, structure, systems and skills necessary to achieve our three zeros and help realize the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

In this year, our 50th, as we look back on 2018, we echo the words of Dr. Nafis Sadik. Describing the path to sustainable development, she said: “People are at the heart of the process, as agents and as beneficiaries. We have it in our power to lighten their burdens, remove obstacles in their path and permit them the full flowering of their potential as human beings. That is the moral and ethical basis of the ICPD.” People-centred sustainable development remains the moral and ethical cornerstone of our work to ensure rights and choices for all. We at UNFPA will do our utmost to finish the unfinished business of ICPD and thereby fulfill the promise of sexual and reproductive health and rights for everyone, everywhere.

Dr. Natalia Kanem, Under-Secretary-General and Executive Director UNFPA, the United Nations Population Fund