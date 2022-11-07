UNFCCC COP - A How-To Guide for the SEM

Introduction

The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) is the key international regime that governs how the international community is meant to deal with the impacts of climate change. It was born out of the pivotal 1992 UN Conference on Environment and Development (UNCED) in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil, and since that time, has evolved into one of the most politically intense and contested global environmental frameworks. Since its adoption, the UNFCCC Conference of the Parties (COP), the apex decision-making body of the convention, has met 26 times - most recently at COP26 in Glasgow, UK - with intersessionals in between in Bonn, Germany.

The UNFCCC is merely a framework - a foundation for further elaboration and agreement by parties. After years of hiccups, starts, stops and a glaring lack of consensus, COP21 culminated in the adoption of the Paris Agreement. The goal of this legally binding agreement is to limit global warming to well below 2, preferably to 1.5 degrees Celsius, compared to pre-industrial levels. At its core, the Paris Agreement takes a bottom-up approach to national climate action, allowing countries to take the lead in formulating their policies and plans around emission reduction targets. These Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) are the operational tools for understanding how parties to the convention are supporting greenhouse gas (GHG) mitigation efforts, as well as explaining their plans to build resilience and adapt to an already changing climate.

This guide seeks to provide the SEM community with further knowledge and information about the Paris Agreement, as well as tips for meaningfully engaging in the intergovernmental process, in order to have an impact in the widely unpredictable climate process.