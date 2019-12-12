Unearmarked Core Contributions in 2018

While there are multiple channels to contribute to UNDP, it is unearmarked core resources that is the pillar of UNDP’s support to the world’s poorest countries to eradicate poverty and inequality, attain sustainable development, and strengthen resilience to crisis.

Core resources allow UNDP to enable coordinated, flexible, and rapid responses to development needs and emergencies; provide capability for multi-sectoral and integrated solutions; support countries to leverage financing for the SDGs; and enhance thought leadership, innovation, and quality assurance.