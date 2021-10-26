UNDRR Regional Office for Arab States Launches ARISE National Network in Egypt

Cairo, 25 October 2021 – The United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction, Regional Office for Arab States launched the ARISE Egypt National Network, which is the second National ARISE network to be developed in the Arab Region.

ARISE – the Private Sector Alliance for Disaster Resilient Societies, a network of private sector entities led by the UNDRR – mobilizes and facilitates the private sector to carry out risk-informed investments and to apply business practices that reduce and prevent the creation of risk, build resilience, and enhance recovery from disasters, in line with the Sendai Framework. ARISE focuses on four priorities: SMEs; integrating DRR into investment decisions; incentivizing DRR within the insurance industry, and resilient infrastructure.

“ARISE Egypt reflects on Egypt’s commitment to disaster risk reduction and towards developing resilient cities and communities,” said Ricardo Mena, Director, UNDRR. “We look forward to seeing ARISE Egypt play a vital role in creating risk-resilient societies by energizing the private sector in collaboration with the public sector and other stakeholders in line with the Sendai Framework.”

The launching event of ARISE Egypt served as an opportunity to establish the foundations of the network and it saw an introduction on Network members and discussions on its objectives and the work plan 2021-2022.

“ARISE Egypt will play a pivotal role in engaging the private sector and non-governmental business organizations in the Arab and African countries,” Ali Helmy Eissa, Chairman of the Board, Egyptian Businessmen’s Association said. “The exchange of best practices with various international organizations will have the greatest positive impact on creating a more resilient and strong business community in Egypt.”

ARISE Egypt aims at enhancing the resilience of small and medium enterprises (SMEs), integrating disaster and climate risk into investment decisions by the financial sector, and supporting resilient infrastructure development.

The initiative showcases Egypt’s role in convening a strong platform for the private sector to support and implement the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction 2015-2030, aligned with the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and its Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Paris Climate Agreement, New Urban Agenda, and Agenda for Humanity.

The private sector is a critical participant in the creation of risk-resilient societies. ARISE members are seen as a catalyst for business innovation and for knowledge sharing to reduce risk for a sustainable and resilient future.

ARISE was launched by UNDRR in 2015 and has grown to over 350 members and over 20 networks across the world. There is incredible energy to grow ARISE and to equip it to effect change in how the private sector invests in a risk-informed sustainable future.