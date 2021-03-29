With UNDRR and EU support, Central Asian experts trained on disaster risk reduction

ALMATY – On 17 March, 16 technical experts from Central Asia have been trained in the framework of the EU-funded project on strengthening disaster risk reduction in the region. The training aimed to improve national reporting on achieving the targets of the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction 2015-2030, the major international agreement to reduce and prevent disaster risks across the globe. The training session was organized by the Center for Emergency Situations and Disaster Risk Reduction (CESDRR) in Almaty with the support from the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR), the implementer of the EU-funded project.

The annual national reporting on the implementation of Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction is the instrument and the process that provides comprehensive picture on the national progress, needs and priorities in building the resilience to disasters. The Sendai Monitor is tool that informs the national authorities and the international community on the progress in disaster risk reduction in the country, as well as supports national decision making in long-term development.

During the event, Director of the Strategic Planning Department at Asian Disaster Preparedness Center (ADPC), Mr. Bill Ho, outlined the common challenges of the Sendai Framework reporting process and elaborated on the ways to overcome these challenges. Head of National Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction of Kyrgyzstan Mr. Almabek Aydakeev, shared the experience of the Kyrgyz Republic in reporting on the indicators of the Sendai Framework Monitor.

Earlier this month, CESDRR with support from UNDRR conducted a series of individual training sessions for the Sendai Technical Focal Points, the national experts in charge of the reporting process in the five countries of Central Asia. The online training focused on theoretical knowledge of the Sendai Framework and its targets and on specific aspects of national information in the main reporting tool - the Sendai Framework Monitor. Individual training and consultations for each country allowed for focused attention to country-specific issues.

CESDRR is the Regional Resource Center on Sendai Framework monitoring in the Central Asian and Caucasus region that organises and conducts trainings on Sendai Framework monitoring with representatives of the region on the regular basis.

Background information

The EU-funded project “Strengthening disaster resilience and accelerating implementation of Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction in Central Asia”, implemented by the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR), aims to support countries of the region in implementing the Sendai Framework priorities. The project supports strengthening regional coordination, development of regional DRR strategy, national disaster loss accounting systems, and community level disaster risk reduction. On the local level, the project supports development of disaster resilience strategies of capital cities. For this project the EU committed EUR 3,750,000 for the three years implementation.

For additional information please contact Ms. Yerkezhan Amriyeva, Communication specialist, EU Delegation to Kazakhstan, at: yerkezhan.amriyeva@eeas.europa.eu Mr. Abdurahim Muhidov, UNDRR Regional Programme Coordinator, at: muhidov@un.org