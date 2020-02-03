UNDP welcomes renewed Sweden commitment

New York – The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) welcomes the Government of Sweden’s decision to today enter into a new multi-year core funding agreement. The total contribution of 1 260 million SEK for 2020 and 2021 enables predictable and flexible funds that allows UNDP to prevent and respond to emergencies and crises worldwide, while also supporting countries in eradicating poverty and achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.

“We appreciate this generous contribution that Sweden is making to UNDP. With only ten years left to achieve Agenda 2030, Sweden’s contribution symbolises a significant milestone as we embark upon the Decade of Action and help us deliver on our collective promise to leave no one behind” said UNDP Administrator Achim Steiner.

“We greatly value our long-standing partnership and Sweden’s commitment to strengthen democratic governance, human rights and the rule of law, fight climate change and address the root causes of conflicts in order to build sustainable peace,” he added.

Core funding means predictable and flexible funding that is essential for work on the ground, especially when UNDP needs to act swiftly and effectively with the use of cross-cutting, holistic development solutions in order to respond to the needs of countries, communities and those most marginalised.

“Sweden’s support to UNDP is not only vital to UNDP’s vision of helping countries achieve the SDGs, but also instrumental in helping UNDP fulfil its role as the operational backbone of the UNDS, providing an integrator function in support of countries to implement the 2030 Agenda”, said Ambassador Anna-Karin Eneström, Permanent Representative of Sweden.

Moreover, core funding from Sweden and other partners bolsters institutional effectiveness, strengthening UNDP’s role within thought leadership, innovation and quality assurance, allowing us to test, replicate and scale up new approaches, measure our impact and the flexibility to change course if needed.