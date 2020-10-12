UNDP Policy Brief - The climate security nexus and the prevention of violent extremism: Working at the intersection of major development challenges

UNDP Climate Security Nexus and Prevention of Violent Extremism

This policy brief explores initial lessons learnt from a climate security perspective of efforts to prevent violent extremism in politically and environmentally fragile contexts affected by climate change. It draws on recent country level examples, preliminary insights from UNDP’s work streams on climate security and the prevention of violent extremism (PVE), as well as an online experts’ consultation held on 2 June 2020. It identifies the need for policy and programming to be informed by cross-cutting climate-related security risks and stresses the importance of further research and examination of good practices to address such risks.