UNDP partnership with Tufts University informs policies for climate resilient development

Partnership works to strengthen effective, inclusive and accountable governance

Through a partnership with the Climate Policy Lab at the Fletcher School of Tufts University, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) is ramping up efforts to strengthen effective, inclusive and accountable governance as outlined in the UN organization’s new Strategic Plan.

“The Climate Policy Lab will determine which climate policies work, which don’t, and why – critical information needed by countries implementing the Paris Agreement,” said Professor Kelly Sims Gallagher, Director of the Lab. “The Lab is a source of independent and objective advice for governments contemplating new policies consistent with the Paris Agreement on Climate Change.”

The partnership will support the development of national and local climate change adaptation plans, as well as the design and implementation of climate change policies that will work toward achieving the Sustainable Development Goals of the 2030 Agenda and the climate action goals outlined through the Paris Agreement.

The partnership aims to provide a framework of cooperation and facilitate collaboration between the two organizations in areas of common interests, such as the development of national and local adaptation plans, and the design and implementation of climate change policies.

“We are delighted to partner with the outstanding academic body in Fletcher, to foster innovative approaches to adaptation planning and budgeting,” said Adriana Dinu, Executive Coordinator of UNDP Global Environment Finance Unit. “UNDP supports over 100 countries’ governments in integrating adaptation into their broader national and local development strategies, as the key to country-owned climate investments on the ground.”

In specific, the partnership will:

Lead applied research on policy instruments to mainstream climate change risks and identify adaptation options in key economic sectors;

Evaluate the impacts of different climate policy strategies for particular countries, in consultation with governments;

Exchange technical know-how and joint collaboration in development of innovative applied policy instruments, experimental design, monitoring and evaluation, and economic analysis for adaptation to climate change;

Collaborate in the creation of academic knowledge products and platforms based on empirical research in-country related to applied climate change policy.

Interventions under way

Exchange of Technical know-how

Haiti GCF Readiness Programme: Haiti has received funding from the Green Climate Fund (GCF) for Readiness and Preparatory Support that will allow them to strengthen their national capacities to effectively and efficiently plan for, access, manage, deploy and monitor climate financing in particular through the GCF. CPL will be looking at synergies and trade-offs between mitigation, adaptation and development, and identifies opportunities and gaps in existing policies. The Haiti project represents a new form of engagement for the CPL-UNDP partnership, in which the Haiti UNDP office and the CPL have entered into a contractual agreement to deliver results under the Readiness Programme.

Supporting the national climate fund design process for Fiji, including validation of an assessment of the feasibility of a National Climate Fund (NCF) for Fiji and a South-South learning exchange on National Climate Funds in the Pacific. This also included the updating of a National Climate Funds Guidebook, co-authored by UNDP and CPL.

Applied research

Development of a coastal resilience measurement tool for testing in Tuvalu: CPL faculty affiliates are developing a framework of indicators to measure resilience in the context of coastal adaptation projects in developing countries. This framework will then be tested in a coastal adaptation project implemented by UNDP, tentatively in Tuvalu.

Impact Evaluation of Completed Projects: CPL worked with students to analyze data collected by UNDP in Cambodia, from the GEF-funded project “Promoting Climate-Resilient Water Management and Agricultural Practices.” Using econometric impact evaluation techniques, the project assessed the impact of project interventions. Recommendations for program and policy design of future agricultural adaptation strategies were made in three separate team reports.

Creating academic knowledge

Study on Additionality in Adaptation Finance: Additionality is a key funding principle for climate finance, and is intended to ensure that climate finance is used to advance climate objectives, and not substitute for traditional development finance. A content analysis of the additionality justifications in adaptation proposals financed by UNFCCC funds will be conducted. The results of this study will be published in a peer-reviewed journal article co-authored by CPL and UNDP, and synthesized into a report for policymakers.

Student Internships: In the summer of 2017, CPL and UNDP worked together to place three graduate students with UNDP country offices to help governments develop and implement smarter climate policies as they implement their Paris Agreement commitments. Students worked on projects such as, “Climate Information and Early Warning Systems” in Papua New Guinea, and “Integrating Climate Change and Development: Issues and Opportunities” in the Pacific Islands.

About the partners

Climate Policy Lab: The Climate Policy Lab (CPL) convenes teams of scholars and practitioners to evaluate existing climate policies empirically and works with governments contemplating new climate policies. The scope of the Lab is global, with a particular emphasis on international comparative analysis. The Lab is highly attuned to state, national, and bi-lateral policy processes while maintaining a global perspective -- the motto of The Fletcher School. In addition, the Lab focuses on and works with multilateral organizations. In-residence faculty and research fellows work with a global network of scholars and policymakers on projects, which are responsive to policy needs and academically rigorous. The products include accessible publications, scholarly journal papers, policy briefings, workshops, and trainings, all of which designed to facilitate two-way communication between scholars and practitioners.

About The Fletcher School: The Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University—the first exclusively graduate school of international affairs in the United States—has prepared the world’s leaders to tackle complex global challenges since 1933. The School’s alumni represent the highest levels of leadership in the world, including hundreds of sitting ambassadors, respected voices from distinguished media outlets and institutions, heads of global non-profit organizations, and executive leadership of some of the world’s largest for-profit companies. The Fletcher School offers a collaborative, flexible and interdisciplinary approach to the study of international affairs, featuring a distinguished faculty and diverse student body representing more than half the world’s countries. The Fletcher School awards professional degrees, including a two-year Master of Arts in Law and Diplomacy (MALD); a one-year Master of Arts for mid-career professionals; a one-year, mid-career combined Internet-mediated/residential Global Master of Arts (GMAP); a Ph.D. program; a Master of Arts in International Business (MIB); and a Master of Laws in International Law (LL.M.)—as well as joint degrees, summer school and certificate programs.