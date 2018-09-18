UNDP Funding Windows 2017 Annual Report

Overview

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Funding Windows are flexible pooled funding mechanisms designed to support the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

They provide catalytic funding to UNDP’s efforts to reduce poverty, and promote resilient, sustainable and risk-informed development. The resources are directed towards countries most in need such as least developed countries (LDCs), small island developing states (SIDS), and countries in situations of crisis and post-crisis as well as those vulnerable to being left behind in the development process. Flexible funding allows UNDP to respond to the varied needs of countries at different points on the development spectrum, tailoring its integrated and cross-sectoral approach to address the unique challenges each country faces.

In 2017, the Funding Windows supported projects that:

Targeted populations and communities that are most vulnerable;

Demonstrated strong national ownership, in line with Country Programme Documents;

Required catalytic support to deliver the Strategic Plan or could leverage additional resources;

Ensured allocation of 15 per cent gender-specific interventions (defined as use of GEN 3 as the gender marker.

This report covers results achieved in 2017, with support of funding from the Funding Windows, in the areas of preventing conflict and violence, landing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) at national and local levels, helping LDCs to achieve structural transformation, supporting electoral reforms, reducing corruption in essential government sectors, and applying the New Way of Working (NWOW) in crisis settings. The Funding Windows were instrumental for UNDP to pilot or scale up interventions, attract additional resources, and drive change. The funds also contributed to consolidating and deepening UNDP’s programmatic support in response to emerging issues, including radicalisation and violent extremism.

The FWs contributed to the vision of UNDP’s Strategic Plan 2014-2017, helping countries achieve the simultaneous eradication of poverty and significantly reduce inequalities and exclusion. This was primarily in five outcome areas: