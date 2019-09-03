In 2018, UNDP’s partners invested US$5.2 billion into the results for advancing poverty eradication, structural transformations for sustainable development, and strengthening resilience to shocks and crisis. These included contributions from donor country and programme governments, multilateral partners including financial institutions, the private sector and non-governmental organizations.

The UNDP Funding Compendium 2018 summarizes contributions received by UNDP in 2018 from its partners, through a variety of funding channels - regular resources (“core”), and other resources including thematic funds, UN pooled funds, vertical funds and funds earmarked to programmes and projects.