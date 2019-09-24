UNDP, DPPA and EU sign new agreement on building national capacities for conflict prevention

New York, Sept 23 – The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the United Nations Department of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs (DPPA) signed today, an agreement with the European Union (EU) to renew the partnership to support Joint UNDP-DPPA programme on building national capacities for conflict prevention.

The US$ 2.8 million agreement will aim at building, strengthening and consolidating national capacities for conflict prevention in conflict-affected, fragile countries, as well as countries undergoing political instability or difficult transitions.

Through the deployment of Peace and Development Advisors (PDAs), the Joint UNDP-DPPA programme offers critical support to UN Resident Coordinators, the UN Country Teams and national stakeholders to consolidate local capacities for dialogue, mediation, social cohesion, and national infrastructures for peace. The Programme is currently active in more than 70 countries.

"I am proud that today we are renewing our work with the Joint Programme. The programme is a crucial piece in the EU's overall support to the UN peace and security architecture, in a world where the number of conflicts is on the rise. Our joint efforts help ease tensions and sustain peace", said Hilde Hardeman, the Head of European Commission's Service for Foreign Policy Instruments.

“The Joint Programme builds on the reformed peace and security and development pillars, and the strengths of the UN Department of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs (DPPA) and UNDP collectively. Our Peace and Development Advisors are the embodiment of coherence of the UN for enhancing our support to national conflict prevention capacities. We very much value the EU’s partnership and support to our joint efforts”, said Miroslav Jenča, UN Assistant Secretary-General in UN DPPA.

“The Peace and Development Advisors play a key role within UN Country Teams as they help the UN translate analysis into strategic actions and programmes on prevention. Notable examples across the globe include cross-border prevention programming, enhancing participation of women and youth in political processes, and developing early warning and response mechanisms,” stated Asako Okai, UN Assistant Secretary General and Director of UNDP’s Crisis Bureau.

The Joint Programme is widely recognized for providing thought leadership on conflict prevention and is considered a unique example of how the political and development pillars of the UN can successfully work together in pursuit of preventing violent conflict and sustaining peace.

Media queries- Sangita Khadka, Communications Specialist, UNDP New York, email: sangita.khadka@undp.org; Tel: +1 212 906 5043