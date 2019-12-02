02 Dec 2019

UNDP Asia Pacific Gender Equality Dispatch Issue 4

Report
from UN Development Programme
Published on 29 Nov 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (3.38 MB)

Unpacking UNDP’s Gender Mainstreaming

Welcome to the fourth edition of our bi-annual Gender Equality newsletter from UNDP in Asia and the Pacific!

With the upcoming Asia-Pacific Regional Review of the 25th Anniversary of the Beijing Declaration we want to take this opportunity to share stories about how we are leveraging UNDP’s diverse projects to make contribution to the overall gender equality agenda of the region, and vice versa.

In this newsletter you will find a special feature on UNDP’s decade-long experience in using innovative bottom-up approaches that has generated a wealth of country-level knowledge on how to design and implement on-the-ground solutions to strengthen women’s involvement and integrate a gender equality approach in REDD+ action (officially known as “reducing emissions from deforestation and forest degradation in developing countries, and the role of conservation, sustainable management of forests and enhancement of forest carbon stocks”). Also, three original articles from Country Offices featuring the work in Lao PDR, Sri Lanka and Timor-Leste, Pakistan, an article from the N-Peace Initiative introducing the human rights defender Loshari Kunwar and a blog written by Shamha Naseer (UNDP Maldives) on how sports can help improve girls' self-esteem and their leadership skills.

Index

  1. Championing Women’s Inclusion in Forests and Climate Change Action - 11 Years of Lessons from UNDP’s Involvement in REDD+

  2. REDD+ Cambodia - Changing Institutional Culture through a National-level Gender Group

  3. REDD+ Papua New Guinea - Ensuring Women Have a Say - Putting Gender at the Heart of Free, Prior and Informed Consent

  4. REDD+ Sri Lanka - Making Civil Society Inclusion in REDD+ Count for Women

  5. REDD+ Viet Nam - Unlocking the Entrepreneurial Power of Indigenous Women to Protect Forests

  6. Walking the Path of Recovery, in Yellow Flip-flops in Lao PDR

  7. Voices of Resilient Women in Timor-Leste

  8. Hacking Gender Gap in Sri Lanka

  9. Look to Women to Find Innovative Approaches for Peace by NPeace Initiative

  10. Blog | A Goal for Gender Equality by Shamha Naseer

Contacts

Koh Miyaoi, Regional Gender Team Leader, koh.miyaoi@undp.org

Luciana Arlidge, Gender Equality Consultant, luciana.arlidge@undp.org

Mahtab Haider, Communications Specialist, mahtab.haider@undp.org

