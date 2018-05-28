UNDP Asia Pacific Gender Equality Dispatch Issue 2

Inside this newsletter, you will find five original articles from the Bangkok Regional Hub, featuring the work of country office work-flows in Afghanistan, Bhutan, Cambodia, Fiji, India, Indonesia, Myanmar, Viet Nam, and the Solomon Islands, highlighting the ways in which UNDP programmes in the region cross-cut gender equality mainstreaming efforts, or ensure women's empowerment to accelerate sustainable development.

Articles:

Religious Leaders Challenge Gendered Misconceptions in Afghanistan

Collaborating against Violence: Bhutan's Research Support Holistic Violence Prevention and Response

Gender and Forced Marriage: Cambodian Women are Left Trapped after Being Tricked into Marrying Men Overseas

Communities in Fiji Gain Gender Equality Awareness and Access Services

Tech as a Tool for Empowerment: Building Digital Literacy, Self-Belief, and Gender Equality in India and Myanmar

Women Entrepreneurs Contribute to National Economic Stability in Indonesia

Tribal Women Achieving Sustainable Peace in the Solomon Islands

Empowering Ethnic Minority Women in Viet Nam to Become Poverty Reduction and Community Development Change Makers

Op-Ed:

The Fourth Industrial Revolution Could Smash Gender Inequality - or Deepen It by Valerie Cliff

Blogs:

In Adapting to Climate Change, Gender is on the Global Agenda by Mari Tomova

No Gender Equality, No SDGs by Haruka Tsumori

