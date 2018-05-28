UNDP Asia Pacific Gender Equality Dispatch Issue 2
Inside this newsletter, you will find five original articles from the Bangkok Regional Hub, featuring the work of country office work-flows in Afghanistan, Bhutan, Cambodia, Fiji, India, Indonesia, Myanmar, Viet Nam, and the Solomon Islands, highlighting the ways in which UNDP programmes in the region cross-cut gender equality mainstreaming efforts, or ensure women's empowerment to accelerate sustainable development.
Articles:
Religious Leaders Challenge Gendered Misconceptions in Afghanistan
Collaborating against Violence: Bhutan's Research Support Holistic Violence Prevention and Response
Gender and Forced Marriage: Cambodian Women are Left Trapped after Being Tricked into Marrying Men Overseas
Communities in Fiji Gain Gender Equality Awareness and Access Services
Tech as a Tool for Empowerment: Building Digital Literacy, Self-Belief, and Gender Equality in India and Myanmar
Women Entrepreneurs Contribute to National Economic Stability in Indonesia
Tribal Women Achieving Sustainable Peace in the Solomon Islands
Empowering Ethnic Minority Women in Viet Nam to Become Poverty Reduction and Community Development Change Makers
Op-Ed:
- The Fourth Industrial Revolution Could Smash Gender Inequality - or Deepen It by Valerie Cliff
Blogs:
In Adapting to Climate Change, Gender is on the Global Agenda by Mari Tomova
No Gender Equality, No SDGs by Haruka Tsumori
Contacts:
Koh Miyaoi, Regional Gender Adviser, koh.miyaoi@undp.org
Mailee Osten-Tan, Gender Equality Communications Consultant, mailee.ostentan@undp.org
Mahtab Haider, Communications Specialist, mahtab.haider@undp.org