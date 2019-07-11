11 Jul 2019

UNDP Annual Report 2018

Report
from UN Development Programme
Published on 02 Jul 2019
2018 WAS A REMARKABLE YEAR FOR UNDP. It was our first full year of implementing a new Strategic Plan—a plan built to help countries deliver on the Sustainable Development Goals.

At a time of change for the United Nations, we worked with our partners to help people get on their feet and stay there—meeting short-term needs while laying the foundations for a hopeful, confident future.

In Syria, Yemen, and the Lake Chad region, though conflict and fragility continue to block the arteries of progress, we saw a new way of working between humanitarian and development actors take root, bridging life-saving response with recovery and development.

From India to Fiji, we saw a surge of innovation connecting people with the services they need to get out of poverty, shaping governance solutions of the future. A youth employment and entrepreneurship initiative started with UNDP in Rwanda back in 2013 is now in 10 countries and set to be scaled up continent-wide by the Africa Union.

In the next pages you will see some of the many results we achieved in 2018. They reinforce that UNDP is uniquely designed to help solve complex development problems in a courageous, integrated, and innovative way.

They reinforce a trait I have come to admire in this organization: its potential to take change to scale. It is a potential we need to fulfill to help countries meet the ambition of the 2030 Agenda.

In 2018, we demonstrated that we are up to the challenge, with the highest programme delivery in five years, restored financial stablity, increased efficiency, and a geographically-diverse, gender-balanced leadership team—even as we powered UN reform and, now, step back from coordinating United Nations agencies in the countries we serve.

As Administrator, it was a true pleasure to lead #NextGenUNDP last year, disrupting how we think, invest, manage and deliver to accelerate sustainable development.

Today, UNDP’s mission has never been as clear: we are here to help 170 countries and territories to reach their development priorities so that no one on this planet is left behind.

We look forward to your good company on the journey.

Achim Steiner
Administrator
United Nations Development Programme

