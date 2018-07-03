UNDP Annual Report 2017

Introduction

UNDP Administrator

When I joined UNDP as Administrator in June of 2017,

I was pleased to be taking the helm at the world’s leading development organisation. I had inherited from my predecessor, Helen Clark, a strong organisation that was recognized the world over for its transparency and bold action.

It was then, and is still, an organisation with a proud history of more than a half-century of helping countries in every corner of the world to fight poverty, create jobs, administer elections, prevent disaster, and recover after crisis. Our thousands of staff dedicate themselves every day to working with partners to achieve this and more.

As we continue this work, the world is facing a set of unprecedented challenges.

A staggering 650 million people are living in extreme poverty—about 16% of them in fragile countries. Three billion people are using dirty sources of energy for cooking and heating. Every year, US $1.26 trillion is lost to corruption. In the past decade, 700,000+ people have been killed in climate-related disasters. There has been a 50% increase in CO2 emissions since 1990.

Only 23.5% of the world’s parliamentarians are women.

The challenges we face can seem overwhelming, and the temptation to give in to a dark vision of our future is great.

But there is much room for optimism. We can take heart that every country in the world has committed to a bold plan—the Sustainable Development Goals set out in the 2030 Agenda—to end poverty, fight inequality and tackle climate change.

Recognizing this context, the United Nations, led by Secretary-General António Guterres, is undergoing system-wide reforms to remain effective even as more and different demands are made of it.

The universal commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals and UN reform together present UNDP with a tremendous opportunity to help countries become more peaceful and prosperous.

That’s why UNDP is transforming for a new era of sustainable development. Our innovations and reform are described in our new Strategic Plan 2018-2021, the first plan to be conceived and carried out entirely in the era of the Sustainable Development Goals. The Plan identifies six ‘Signature Solutions’ that build on our strengths as an organisation; we will use these solutions to focus our resources and expertise, and make a real impact on poverty, governance, energy, gender, resilience, and the environment.

We understand that development does not happen overnight, but is nevertheless urgent. With a network encompassing 170 countries and territories, we are supporting governments across the globe as they transform societies.

UNDP will do this work with the rest of the UN system and our partners. We remain committed to the highest standards of transparency and accountability to the people, governments, institutions, and organisations with which we work.

With a more dynamic UNDP offering even more support to countries on the frontlines of the biggest challenges, we will take another step towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.

Achim Steiner

Administrator

United Nations Development Programme