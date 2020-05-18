Understanding the Impact of COVID-19 - Thematic report – May 2020

Key questions and information gaps

Despite a large amount of information published on the COVID-19 pandemic, there remain significant gaps in our knowledge and understanding. This is particularly so in relation to the impact of the pandemic in places already in humanitarian crisis. Many of the information gaps are unlikely to be filled until long after this health crisis has passed.

This report provides an overview of the key information gaps and limitations in interpreting existing COVID-19 data. This includes:

• Information gaps surrounding key factors that are thought to exacerbate the spread of the virus.

• Challenges in making sense out of caseload and mortality data.

• Information gaps pertaining to the secondary impact of the crisis.

• Information gaps in relation to national government and humanitarian response plans.

Humanitarian and development actors need to be aware of the gaps and limitations of the current information landscape in order to ensure that, where possible, efforts are made to avoid uninformed assumptions.