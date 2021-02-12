Understanding the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on food security in Africa, 21 August 2020

CONTEXT

In addition to its global impact on human health, the COVID-19 pandemic is having a significant impact on economies, especially in Africa. Countries on the continent have tried to contain the spread of COVID-19 with lockdowns, curfews, border closures. Countries in Africa have also used other movement restrictions, such as quarantines, roadblocks, and market closures. Early indications suggest that the impact on agriculture and food security and levels of poverty and malnutrition will be significant unless urgent actions are taken.

Although the economic impacts of COVID-19 will be more significant than the SARS epidemic, the H1N1 flu epidemic, and the Ebola epidemic, COVID-19’s impact on economic well-being will be observed through two distinct but similar channels. First, the direct and indirect effects of sickness and mortality will lead to an increase in health care costs and lost economic activity of infected individuals during their illnesses. Second, there will be the behavioural effects resulting from people’s fear of contagion and measures taken by governments to control the spread of the infection (World Bank, 2014; Gunjal and Senahoun, 2016). The impacts of essential containment, isolation and distancing measures on social and economic well-being are yet to be realized and could have tremendous effects, notably among the most vulnerable. Historical infectious disease outbreaks show that behavioural effects have been responsible for as much as 80 or 90 percent of the total economic impacts of the epidemic.