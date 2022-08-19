Understanding the Energy Crisis and its Impact on Food Security (August 2022)

The world is facing a reckoning when it comes to energy supply. Despite decades of calls to reduce dependency on fossil fuels, countries have persisted on the widespread use of coal, oil and gas to fuel their economies. Not only has the burning of fossil fuels been responsible for rising carbon emissions that drive global heating, but we have created a globalized world in which food and energy systems are highly concentrated – which makes them extremely vulnerable to disruption.

The war in Ukraine underscores how the lack of diversity in our global energy and food systems are working against the resilience of livelihoods. As the prices for energy, fertilizer and food commodities skyrocket, people across the planet are unable to absorb the rising costs. As a result, we see an unprecedented contribution of rising energy prices to food insecurity and humanitarian needs. Our collective failure to promote diversified energy systems has forced millions around the world to become dependent on humanitarian assistance to meet their basic needs for survival.

Even before the current energy crisis began, the world was falling short in ensuring equitable access to energy for all. 770 million people lack access to electricity worldwide, which precludes efforts to achieve poverty eradication and other development goals. At the same time, approximately 2.5 billion people lack access to clean cooking, meaning nearly one-third of the global population still depend on firewood and charcoal for cooking their meals (IEA, 2021). This leads to negative health consequences, disproportionately threatening the safety and well-being of women and girls. It also contributes to deforestation and resource scarcity, which can trigger social tensions.

As political negotiations ensue and initiatives such as the UN Global Crisis Response Group convene to unlock solutions to the current crisis, preventing further aggravation and transforming systems to withstand future shocks requires a forward outlook. Instead, we see countries reacting to the energy crisis by reneging on their climate commitments and reverting to fossil fuels.

This threatens global cooperation to advance climate action at a time when adherence to such pledges is of vital importance. If we are to keep the 1.5°C target of the Paris Agreement within reach and build the resilience of the systems that power and feed us, the diversification of food and energy systems needs to be at the heart of our collective efforts.

Such diversification entails transitioning to the use of low-carbon and fuel-efficient technologies across food systems, in pursuit of global targets to achieve net-zero emissions by mid-century. In this context, it is imperative to promote the use of renewable energy sources – such as solar, hydro and wind – and to close the gap of energy access in developing countries.