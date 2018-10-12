12 Oct 2018

Understanding Disaster Risk for Advancing Resilient Development: Knowledge Note

Report
from Asian Development Bank
Published on 30 Sep 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.31 MB)

Introduction

Government officials involved in public investment planning, including officials from ministries of planning, and planning units of line agencies and local government are increasingly being called upon to undertake resilient development, in support of efforts to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Disaster risk management (DRM) is an important aspect of resilient development and should be factored in all stages of the public investment planning process. In doing so, however, the role of public investment planners should not be limited to being passive users of disaster risk information, but instead be at the center in defining their risk information-related needs and supporting the development of such information in close partnership with hydrometeorological and geological institutes and relevant national agencies that address DRM and climate change.

This knowledge note is based on lessons learned from Southeast Asian countries, largely drawn from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) regional technical assistance project on Enhanced Use of Disaster Risk Information for Decision Making in Southeast Asia. The project was supported by the Integrated Disaster Risk Management Fund, administered by ADB and funded by the Government of Canada. The knowledge note provides guidance to government officials involved in public investment planning on increasing their engagement in understanding disaster risk. Such engagement is crucial if the SDGs are to be achieved.

Asian Development Bank:
© Asian Development Bank

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Going mobile, version 2: Tell us what you think!

We have just rebuilt the mobile version of our website. You may remember that a while back we launched ReliefWeb Lite in a bid to better meet the needs of users in low-bandwidth countries.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.