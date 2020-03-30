Understanding the Covid-19 crisis: insights from risk management on choices, preferences and trade-offs

by Emily Wilkinson, Katie Peters and Sarah Opitz-Stapleton

Covid-19 is a crisis that we must get to grips with, and fast. To do this, governments need to understand the way different threats and risks intersect. We all respond to risks and policies in different ways, and we all have different preferences and make different choices. Understanding these is critical to effectively managing this emergency.

Rethinking choices around disaster risk

In 2015 the scientific community urged signatories to the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction to substantially reduce disaster mortality, the number of people affected by disasters and economic losses by 2030. For biological hazards, this includes strengthening health systems, drawing up contingency plans and improving access for those most at risk. But five years on, progress has been slow.

Read the full article here